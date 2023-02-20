Champs Keselowski, Busch, Truex miss again in Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brad Keselowski trudged out of the infield care center, climbed into a waiting golf cart and sped toward his motorhome. No interviews. No autographs. Just another Daytona 500 disappointment. Keselowski was one of three former NASCAR champions — along with Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — who failed to end lifetime droughts in “The Great American Race” on Sunday. The most frustrating part? All of them had cars good enough to end double-digit skids in NASCAR’s signature event.

