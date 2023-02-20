Champs Keselowski, Busch, Truex miss again in Daytona 500

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Travis Pastrana (67), Brad Keselowski (6) and Aric Almirola (10) crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brad Keselowski trudged out of the infield care center, climbed into a waiting golf cart and sped toward his motorhome. No interviews. No autographs. Just another Daytona 500 disappointment. Keselowski was one of three former NASCAR champions — along with Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — who failed to end lifetime droughts in “The Great American Race” on Sunday. The most frustrating part? All of them had cars good enough to end double-digit skids in NASCAR’s signature event.

