Championship play-offs: Leeds and Norwich draw 0-0 in semifinal first leg

Norwich and Leeds drew 0-0 in the first-leg of their Championship play-off semifinal. There was nothing to separate the teams at Carrow Road and neither goalkeeper was overly troubled. The match will be decided at Elland Road on Thursday night when both teams will have to hope they can produce more creativity and cutting edge. Leeds finished the regular season in third place in England’s second tier on 90 points. That was 17 more than sixth-placed Norwich. Norwich had been down in 17th in November when many supporters wanted manager David Wagner sacked.

