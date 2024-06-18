Championship golf returns to the Pacific Northwest this week but remains elusive in the big picture

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — When the U.S. Open came to the Pacific Northwest for the first time nearly a decade ago, golf enthusiasts in the upper left corner of the country hoped it’d be the start of significant events making a regular visit. So far, that has not come to fruition and there’s not much on the horizon to suggest it’ll change. The Seattle area will get a taste of major golf this week when the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is played at Sahalee Country Club for the second time. For one week, an area that doesn’t have a regular stop on the PGA or LPGA tours and hasn’t hosted a major golf event in eight years will get a brief snippet. But it’s unlikely to satisfy golf enthusiasts.

