Championship golf returns to the Pacific Northwest this week but remains elusive in the big picture

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
FILE - Paula Creamer hits out of a bunker during the first round at the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Sahalee Country Club on June 9, 2016, in Sammamish, Wash. The Seattle area will get a taste of major golf this week when the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is played at Sahalee for the second time. The course hosted the tournament in 2016 and served as the conclusion to a run of big golf events that visited the Puget Sound region during a six-year window that began in 2010. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Elaine Thompson]

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — When the U.S. Open came to the Pacific Northwest for the first time nearly a decade ago, golf enthusiasts in the upper left corner of the country hoped it’d be the start of significant events making a regular visit. So far, that has not come to fruition and there’s not much on the horizon to suggest it’ll change. The Seattle area will get a taste of major golf this week when the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is played at Sahalee Country Club for the second time. For one week, an area that doesn’t have a regular stop on the PGA or LPGA tours and hasn’t hosted a major golf event in eight years will get a brief snippet. But it’s unlikely to satisfy golf enthusiasts.

