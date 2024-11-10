Championship coaches Calipari and Drew both have Top 25 teams with lot of new players

DALLAS (AP) — National championship-winning coaches John Calipari and Scott Drew are in very similar situations. They are into a new season coaching Top 25 teams with a bunch of new players. In Calipari’s case, he is making his debut with 16th-ranked Arkansas. The Razorbacks played six transfers, three who came with Calipari from Kentucky, and three freshmen in a 72-67 loss to Drew’s eighth-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday night in Dallas. Drew had only one returning starter and nine newcomers for his 22nd season at Baylor. He stayed in Waco after being linked to Kentucky’s coaching vacancy last April when Calipari left after 15 seasons.

