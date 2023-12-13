Champions League-winning coaches Guardiola and Giráldez on shortlists for FIFA awards

ZURICH (AP) — Champions League-winning coaches Pep Guardiola and Jonatan Giráldez have been voted on FIFA final shortlists in a race to be named the world’s best in 2023. Guardiola guided Manchester City to a trophy treble last season. He is among three candidates for the FIFA Best Coach award in men’s soccer with Simone Inzaghi of Inter Milan and Luciano Spalletti, who led Napoli to the Italian title. Giráldez’s Barcelona won the Spanish women’s league then the European title. Chelsea coach Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman of England are also shortlisted. The award ceremony is on Jan. 15 in London.

