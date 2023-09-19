Champions League: Ukrainian fans feel at home and aim to raise awareness of their country in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — A soccer stadium can be a home from home for Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion. Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk is playing its Champions League home games in the German city of Hamburg this season. It isn’t allowed to play European games in Ukraine because of the war. The game is a chance to raise awareness of Ukraine and for those displaced by the war to feel a sense of community. Shakhtar started with a 3-1 loss to Porto on Tuesday.

