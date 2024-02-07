Champions League soccer clubs to share $2.65 billion prize fund in 36-team format next season

PARIS (AP) — UEFA says it will pay at least 2.46 billion euros ($2.65 billion) in prize money to clubs playing in the Champions League next season when it expands to 36 teams. The total prize fund has been about 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in each season since 2021. The money will be shared among four extra clubs in the revamped format that also gives teams eight guaranteed games instead of six. Currently the Champions League winner can expect to earn about 130 million euros ($140 million) from UEFA.

