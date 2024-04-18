Champions League semis: Bayern hosts Madrid then Dortmund welcomes PSG

The schedule for the Champions League semifinals has been confirmed. Bayern Munich is hosting Real Madrid in the first leg at Allianz Arena on April 30. The return game will be at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on May 8. Borussia Dortmund hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg on May 1. The second leg is at the Parc des Princes on May 7. The final is at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.