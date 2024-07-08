Champions League runner-up Dortmund signs Germany defender Waldemar Anton from Stuttgart

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Champions League runner-up Borussia Dortmund has made Germany defender Waldemar Anton its first signing of the offseason. It leaves Stuttgart needing a new captain for its return to top-level European competition next season. Anton played all but one Bundesliga game for Stuttgart last season as the team defied expectations to finish second in the league. That helped earn him a call-up to Germany’s squad for Euro 2024. He played two games off the bench in the host nation’s run to the quarterfinals. Anton is likely to team up in defense with Nico Schlotterbeck after the experienced Mats Hummels left last month.

