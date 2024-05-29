Champions League: Rodrygo attracts unwanted attention by saying he is open to leaving Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has attracted unwanted attention just days before the Champions League final by saying he is open to leaving the Spanish powerhouse. The Brazil international went on social media early Wednesday to reiterate his allegiance to the club and say that his words were taken out of context. Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s final in London.

