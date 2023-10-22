Champions League resumes Tuesday at Manchester United in mourning for soccer great Bobby Charlton

The Champions League resumes Tuesday at Manchester United where one of the competition’s most storied clubs is mourning its all-time great Bobby Charlton. Charlton died Saturday aged 86. He survived the fatal air crash at Munich in February 1958 that devastated the then-champion of England on its journey home from a European Cup game. He lifted the trophy 10 years later as captain of a team rebuilt by manager Matt Busby who had been seriously injured at Munich. The main stand is named for Charlton at Old Trafford where Man United host Copenhagen on Tuesday.

