Champions League: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti confirms who will start in goal against Dortmund

LONDON (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will start the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the Belgian will start Saturday’s showdown at Wembley Stadium after Andriy Lunin was struck down by flu this week. Ancelotti had said he had a difficult decision to make after Courtois missed most of the season through injury and Lunin helped Madrid to the Spanish title as understudy. But Lunin was unable to travel with the rest of the squad to London due to illness and won’t join them until Saturday.

