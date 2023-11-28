Champions League prices are best in Germany and worst in Scotland, UEFA-backed fan group claims

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — When it comes to charging traveling fans for Champions League tickets, German clubs give the best value to away teams and Scottish clubs the worst. Research by Football Supporters Europe shows Celtic and Rangers routinely charged visiting fans $77 for Champions League tickets last season. That’s the UEFA-mandated maximum for the away section at Champions League games. At Bayer Leverkusen it was just $16.50. The average price for away fans was $51.50 across all 32 Champions League clubs. FSE is UEFA’s official fan liaison group. It says safe standing areas for away fans at European games drive down prices.

