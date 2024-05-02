Champions League is being expanded and EPL teams have failed to take advantage

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The English Premier League has missed out on a bonus fifth Champions League place in next season’s revamped and expanded competition. Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in their semifinal first leg on Wednesday confirms Germany will join Italy in being granted the fifth spots. The extra space is based on performances by each country in European competition this season. Results from the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League were averaged out by UEFA.

