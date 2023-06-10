Champions League final in Istanbul tests UEFA security plans after chaos in Paris last year

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Spectators go through the security check as they enter the stadium ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thanassis Stavrakis]

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Champions League final in Istanbul is the biggest test of UEFA’s cup final operations since the chaotic and near-fatal title game in Paris last year. UEFA last month detailed an overhaul of its big-game management ahead of its biggest game of the year, with Manchester City playing Inter Milan. UEFA was widely blamed in a scathing report in February into security failures at Stade de France when Real Madrid played Liverpool last year. The changes seemed to be working in Istanbul. Fans traveled on a warm, bustling but calm day to the 72,000-seat Atatürk Olympic Stadium in the western suburbs.

