Champions League final halted inside a minute due to pitch invaders

LONDON (AP) — The Champions League final was halted inside the first minute because of pitch invaders at Wembley Stadium. One of them took a selfie with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. The final between Madrid and Borussia Dortmund was stopped almost immediately after kickoff. Two people were quickly removed by security staff but then another person ran onto the field to the visible annoyance of some players. It took four security staff to apprehend the last invader.

