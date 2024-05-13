Champions League final between Real Madrid and Dortmund to be refereed by Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić will officiate the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. UEFA announced its pick Monday. The showpiece game is at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1. The 44-year-old Vinčić also worked the 2022 Europa League final when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers. This will be the fourth UEFA final handled by a Slovenian referee since Damir Skomina was picked for the 2017 Europa League title game. UEFA also picked England’s Rebecca Welch for the Women’s Champions League final; István Kovács of Romania for the Europa League final; and Artur Soares Dias of Portugal for the Europa Conference League final.

