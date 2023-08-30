Champions League draw to include 14 former winners as PSV Eindhoven beats Rangers in playoffs

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates with Jude Bellingham after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Almeria and Real Madrid at the Power Horse Stadium in Almeria, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Fermin Rodriguez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fermin Rodriguez]

MONACO (AP) — There’s 14 winners of the Champions League, or the old European Cup, in the 32-team group stage draw Thursday. PSV Eindhoven was the 1988 European champion and advanced Wednesday through the qualifying playoffs. PSV beat Rangers 5-1 in their playoff second leg to complete a 7-3 aggregate score. Royal Antwerp in its first appearance since 1957 won 2-1 at AEK Athens to advance 3-1 on aggregate. Copenhagen completed the lineup eliminating competition debutant Raków Częstochowa. Record 14-time winner Real Madrid and defending champion Manchester City head the group-stage lineup that includes winners of 48 titles in the competition’s 68-year history.

