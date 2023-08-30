Champions League draw to include 14 former winners as PSV Eindhoven beats Rangers in playoffs

MONACO (AP) — There’s 14 winners of the Champions League, or the old European Cup, in the 32-team group stage draw Thursday. PSV Eindhoven was the 1988 European champion and advanced Wednesday through the qualifying playoffs. PSV beat Rangers 5-1 in their playoff second leg to complete a 7-3 aggregate score. Royal Antwerp in its first appearance since 1957 won 2-1 at AEK Athens to advance 3-1 on aggregate. Copenhagen completed the lineup eliminating competition debutant Raków Częstochowa. Record 14-time winner Real Madrid and defending champion Manchester City head the group-stage lineup that includes winners of 48 titles in the competition’s 68-year history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.