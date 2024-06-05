Champions League debutant Brest can’t use outdated stadium and wants to move games to Guingamp

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
The UEFA Champions League trophy is on display before the training sessions ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium in London, Friday, May 31, 2024. The final will be played on Saturday June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

GENEVA (AP) — French club Brest will not play Champions League home games in its 102-year-old stadium for its European debut next season. UEFA says the request from Brest is to use the 19,000-seat stadium of its Brittany near-neighbor Guingamp. Brest will play four ‘home’ games in a new 36-team league phase format. Brest’s Stade Francis-Le Blé home is not modern enough for Champions League games. Just 5,000 seats of the 15,200 capacity are able to meet UEFA standards. Brest never qualified for a UEFA competition until placing third in Ligue 1 this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.