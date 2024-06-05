Champions League debutant Brest can’t use outdated stadium and wants to move games to Guingamp

GENEVA (AP) — French club Brest will not play Champions League home games in its 102-year-old stadium for its European debut next season. UEFA says the request from Brest is to use the 19,000-seat stadium of its Brittany near-neighbor Guingamp. Brest will play four ‘home’ games in a new 36-team league phase format. Brest’s Stade Francis-Le Blé home is not modern enough for Champions League games. Just 5,000 seats of the 15,200 capacity are able to meet UEFA standards. Brest never qualified for a UEFA competition until placing third in Ligue 1 this season.

