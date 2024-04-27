Champions League-chasing Aston Villa squanders two-goal lead in draw with Chelsea

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has squandered a two-goal lead and drawn with Chelsea 2-2 in the English Premier League to dent its push for Champions League qualification. It could have been even worse for Villa on Saturday. Chelsea thought it grabbed a winner through Axel Disasi in stoppage time. The goal was ruled out for a push in the buildup and it angered Chelsea’s players as they surrounded the referee after the final whistle. Villa built a 2-0 cushion by halftime after an own-goal by Marc Cucurella and a strike by Morgan Rogers. Chelsea dominated the second half. Noni Madueke reduced the deficit in the 62nd and Conor Gallagher curled in from the edge of the area for an equalizer.

