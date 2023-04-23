Champions League beckoning for Union Berlin, 3rd in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Sheraldo Becker has scored for Union Berlin to strengthen its chances of Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Union was just targeting survival from what is only its fourth season in the Bundesliga after clinching promotion in 2019. But Becker’s strike on the hour-mark on Sunday was enough for the modest Köpenick-based club to consolidate third place with five rounds remaining. Bayer Leverkusen showed its resilient side with a 2-0 win over direct rival Leipzig which dropped out of the top four. Freiburg earlier strengthened its case for Champions League qualification with a 4-0 rout of relegation-threatened Schalke.

