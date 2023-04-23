Champions League beckoning for Union Berlin, 3rd in Germany

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Jeremie Frimpong during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday April 23, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marius Becker]

BERLIN (AP) — Sheraldo Becker has scored for Union Berlin to strengthen its chances of Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Union was just targeting survival from what is only its fourth season in the Bundesliga after clinching promotion in 2019. But Becker’s strike on the hour-mark on Sunday was enough for the modest Köpenick-based club to consolidate third place with five rounds remaining. Bayer Leverkusen showed its resilient side with a 2-0 win over direct rival Leipzig which dropped out of the top four. Freiburg earlier strengthened its case for Champions League qualification with a 4-0 rout of relegation-threatened Schalke.

