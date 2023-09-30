Chambers throws for 3 TDs, runs for another in Montana State’s 38-22 win

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Sean Chambers threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Montana State to a 38-22 win over Portland State. The Bobcats, ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, have won 23 straight home games, the longest streak in school history and the longest active streak in Division I. Chambers was 14-of-21 passing for 143 yards and rushed for another 118 on four carries including an 88-yard touchdown. Jared White added 102 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 51-yard run as the Bobcats — the top FCS team in rushing yards per game — finished with 313. Dante Chachere ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns and had 105 yards passing but was intercepted twice for Portland State.

