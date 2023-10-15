Chambers and Mellott lead Montana State to 24th straight home win, smacking Cal Poly 59-19

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers combined for 365 yards of offense and five touchdowns, leading Montana State to a 59-19 rout of Cal Poly. Montana State (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, stretched its program-record home winning streak to 24. Ty McCullouch scored on a 49-yard punt return for a touchdown, followed by Chambers’ 8- and 64-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter. Mellott threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second and Chambers added a 9-yard TD run in the third. Sam Huard threw three touchdown passes for Cal Poly (2-5, 0-4).

