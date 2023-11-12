Chambers accounts for 5 touchdowns to lead Montana State past Eastern Washington 57-14

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Sean Chambers threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Montana State coasted to a 57-14 win over Eastern Washington. After punting on their first possession, the Bobcats scored on their next six drives to lead lead 41-7 at halftime. Chambers opened the scoring with a 68-yard run and threw a 15-yard pass to Clevan Thomas Jr. to make it 14-0 after one quarter. After Simeon Woodard returned a fumble 33 yards to the EWU 2, a Chambers run made it 21-0 and then came three straight big-play touchdowns. Chambers hit Ty McCullouch for 51- and 75-yard scores and between those Tommy Mellott connected with Scottre Humphrey for a 63-yard score. The four second-quarter touchdown drives took a total of seven plays. Kekoa Vispers was 27-of-36 passing for 329 yards for the Eagles.

