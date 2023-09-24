Chambers accounts for 4 TDs as Montana State opens Big Sky play with 40-0 rout of Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Sean Chambers threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Montana State routed Weber State 40-0 in a Big Sky Conference opener. Chambers threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Pickering and ran for scores from 10 and 29 yards out, each in the second quarter for the FCS third-ranked Bobcats (3-1, 1-0). Chambers and Pickering connected on a 24-yard score early in the fourth that stretched the Bobcats’ lead to 26-0. Jared White added a 14-yard touchdown run and Elijah Elliott broke loose on a 56-yard scoring run to cap the scoring.

