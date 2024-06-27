Challenges await new Canes GM Eric Tulsky. Lessons from an unusual path to the NHL can only help

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New Carolina Hurricanes general manger Eric Tulsky faces a challenging coming week with free agency looming. The Hurricanes have been to the playoffs for six straight years and won at least one series each time. But there are key players such as Jake Guentzel who could become unrestricted free agents as of Monday. Tulsky replaced Don Waddell after Waddell left for Columbus. He has spent a decade working for the Hurricanes in various roles, including as interim general manager. Before that, he worked in the tech industry in areas such as nanoparticles and solar energy.

