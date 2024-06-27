Challenges await new Canes GM Eric Tulsky. Lessons from an unusual path to the NHL can only help

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
FILE - Eric Tulsky, the new general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes NHL hockey team, speaks during a news conference, June 19, 2024, in Raleigh N.C. Tulsky is leading a Carolina franchise that has reached the postseason for six straight years but has key decisions looming in free agency. (AP Photo/Aaron Beard, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Beard]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New Carolina Hurricanes general manger Eric Tulsky faces a challenging coming week with free agency looming. The Hurricanes have been to the playoffs for six straight years and won at least one series each time. But there are key players such as Jake Guentzel who could become unrestricted free agents as of Monday. Tulsky replaced Don Waddell after Waddell left for Columbus. He has spent a decade working for the Hurricanes in various roles, including as interim general manager. Before that, he worked in the tech industry in areas such as nanoparticles and solar energy.

