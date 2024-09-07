Chad Mascoe Jr. delivers three touchdowns, leads Campbell over Western Carolina 24-16

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Chad Mascoe Jr. accounted for three touchdowns, two of them on passes to VJ Wilkins, and Campbell defeated Western Carolina 24-16. Campbell rolled up 188 yards of total offense in the second quarter, scoring 17 points to take a 17-10 halftime lead. Mascoe had a 1-yard touchdown run and threw a 45-yard TD pass to Wilkins in the outburst. A short touchdown pass from Mascoe to Wilkins gave the Fighting Camels a 24-10 lead midway through the third quarter but they had to hold on in the end. The Catamounts took over at their own 31 with about 30 seconds remaining and drove to the 27-yard line before time ran out.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.