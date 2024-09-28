Chad Mascoe Jr. and Sincere Brown connect for 3 TDs, Campbell gains wild 44-41 win over Delaware St.

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chad Mascoe Jr. and Sincere Brown connected on a short touchdown pass with 42 seconds remaining, lifting Campbell to a 44-41 victory over Delaware State. The 2-yard strike from Mascoe to Brown was their third TD connection of the game and marked the fifth lead change of a wild fourth quarter. The score was tied at 28 heading to the fourth. Campbell’s Connor Lytton kicked a short field goal, then Delaware State took the lead on a 75-yard pass from Marqui Adams to NyGhee Lolley. Campbell went back ahead 37-35 on a 1-yard run by JJ Cowan, then Jaden Sutton’s 15-yard run gave the Hornets a 41-37 lead with 1:56 remaining. Campbell rallied one last time, driving 79 yards in five plays for the final tally with 42 seconds left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.