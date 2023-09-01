Chad Green poised to make Blue Jays debut after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery

Chad Green has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays. The reliever joined the Blue Jays for the first time after undergoing Tommy John surgery with the New York Yankees last season. After seven years with the Yankees, the 32-year-old Green signed an $8.5 million, two-year contract with Toronto in the offseason. He was 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA and 11 saves in 272 major league games. Green had a 1.46 ERA in 12 1/3 innings of work between Class A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo this season. The right-hander struck out 15 and walked one. Toronto also recalled infielder Spencer Horwitz from Buffalo before Friday night’s game at Colorado. Right-hander Hagen Danner was placed on the 60-day IL with a left oblique strain.

