Chachere accounts for more than 400 yards and 6 TDs in Portland State’s 42-38 win over Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Dante Chachere accounted for six touchdowns and more than 400 yards of offense to lead Portland State to its first victory of the season in a 42-38 win over Idaho State. Portland State (1-5, 1-2 Big Sky Conference) capped the scoring with Chachere’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Eric Denham with 11:34 to play. On Idaho State’s final possession, Kobe Tracy drove the Bengals to the Portland State 36, but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-5 with 29 seconds left. Hunter Hays had three short-yardage touchdown runs forfor Idaho State (3-4, 1-2).

