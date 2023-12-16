CFP’s Hancock responds to Florida lawmakers and cites Travis’ injury as reason for FSU’s snub

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock responded to Florida lawmakers seeking “full transparency” as to why Florida State was left out of the playoff by saying committee members “are confident they made the right decisions in ranking the best four teams in the country based on the protocol.” In a letter to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and other Florida congressmen, Hancock says the decision to drop Florida State from fourth to fifth — behind Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama — was made mostly because quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending leg injury “caused the committee to believe that there were indeed four teams that should rank higher than FSU.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.