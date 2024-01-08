CFP championship game clash between Michigan, Washington a tantalizing preview of expanded Big Ten

HOUSTON (AP) — The College Football Playoff championship was quite the stage for Washington and Michigan to get reacquainted with each other. The top-ranked Wolverines won the national championship with a 34-13 win Monday night. Starting next season, they will compete against each other for Big Ten titles every year. The Big Ten’s coast-to-coast expansion began in the summer of 2022 when it voted in Southern California and UCLA beginning in 2024. The Pac-12’s demolition was assured just over a year later when it failed to land a lucrative media rights contract. Oregon and Washington in August accepted invitations from the Big Ten.

