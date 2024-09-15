CFP Bracket Watch: Texas the top seed, Tennessee a first-round host in latest AP playoff projection

The projected College Football Playoff field has a new top seed. Using The Associated Press college football poll to fill out a 12-team bracket, Texas now holds the No. 1 seed after taking the top spot in the rankings Sunday. Ohio State is still the projected No. 2 seed as the Big Ten champ, with Miami as the third seed as Atlantic Coast Conference champ and Utah of the Big 12 at the fourth seed. There was little other significant movement in the projections with the same 12 teams in the field this week as last.

