CFP Bracket Watch: More Southeastern Conference teams in 12-team field after Week 2

Haters of the Southeastern Conference got a glimpse of a nightmare College Football Playoff scenario two weeks into the season. Using the AP Top 25 to set a projected 12-team bracket, half the field would be SEC teams, including two-thirds of the top nine seeds. The SEC surge comes on the heels of No. 2 Texas’ dominant victory over defending national champion Michigan of the Big Ten and No. 7 Tennessee turning a ranked matchup against North Carolina State of the Atlantic Coast Conference into a romp.

