CFL reinstates Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly with conditions

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Chad Kelly has returned to the Toronto Argonauts after the quarterback was reinstated by the Canadian Football League. Kelly, who was the CFL’s most outstanding player last year, was suspended on May 7 for Toronto’s two exhibition games and first nine regular-season contests for violating the CFL’s gender-based violence policy. The league says in a statement that it has reinstated Kelly “on a last-chance agreement provided that he continues to meet a number of ongoing conditions.” The league says the conditions are confidential and won’t be disclosed, but they “reflect the need for him to demonstrate a continued commitment to upholding league standards.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.