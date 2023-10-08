CF Montreal beats the Portland Timbers 4-1 to snap a club-record seven-game winless streak

By The Associated Press
CF Montreal's Kwadwo Opoku, left, celebrates with teammate Romell Quioto after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim and Kwadwo Opoku each had a goal and an assist, and CF Montreal beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Saturday night to snap a club-record seven-game winless streak. Montreal (12-16-5) is unbeaten in its last five meetings with the Timbers, including a 2-1 home win in the last meeting between the sides in June 2019. Portland’s only two wins in the series have come in Canada, winning in 2014 and ’15. Portland (11-12-10) had a seven-game unbeaten streak end. The Timbers also entered having scored multiple goals in eight consecutive regular-season matches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.