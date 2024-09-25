CF Luis Robert Jr. takes responsibility for White Sox’s struggles

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. is blaming himself for the terrible season for the Chicago White Sox. Robert said he feels embarrassed and responsible for what has happened to the White Sox, who were tied with the 1962 New York Mets for the modern major league record of 120 losses entering their game against the Los Angeles Angels. One of the few bright spots on a team that lost 101 games last year, Robert has been a disappointment this year. The 27-year-old Cuban center fielder missed two months after straining his right hip flexor at Kansas City on April 5. He has struggled since his return.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.