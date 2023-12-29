CF Kevin Kiermaier staying in Toronto on $10.5 million, 1-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — Gold Glove-winning center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is staying in Toronto, agreeing to a $10.5 million, one-year contract. The team announced the contract. The Blue Jays also have Daulton Varsho and George Springer in their outfield. The 33-year-old Kiermaier hit .265 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 129 games in his first season with Toronto. He also won his fourth Gold Glove. Kiermaier was selected by Tampa Bay in the 31st round of the 2010 amateur draft. He played for the Rays for 10 years before they declined his $13 million option for 2023. He then signed a $9 million, one-year contract with the Blue Jays.

