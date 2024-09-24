Cesc Fabregas’ Como gets 1st Serie A win in more than 21 years

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Como got its first Serie A win in more than 21 years as Cesc Fabregas’ team won 3-2 at Atalanta in a rescheduled match. Delightful second-half goals from Gabriel Strefezza and Alieu Fadera, as well as an own goal from Atalanta defender Sead Kolasinac saw newly promoted Como fight back for its first win in the Italian top flight since May 2003. Davide Zappacosta had fired Atalanta in front in the 18th minute. Ademola Lookman converted a penalty with the last kick of the game. The match was originally meant to take place Monday but had to be postponed due to heavy rains in Bergamo and a waterlogged pitch.

