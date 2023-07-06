Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years and 9 trophies with EPL club

LONDON (AP) — Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion. The Spain defender won every major title with Chelsea. That included two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League. Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012. The 33-year-old Azpilicueta is reportedly set to join Spanish team Atletico Madrid.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.