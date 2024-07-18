César Araújo and Ramiro Enrique each score as Orlando City beats Nashville 3-0

By The Associated Press
Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz, above, heads the ball over Orlando City forward Ramiro Enrique during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Orlando City won 3-0. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — César Araújo and Ramiro Enrique each scored a goal, Pedro Gallese recorded his fifth shutout of the season and Orlando City beat Nashville SC 3-0. Orlando (9-9-6) has won four consecutive games by a combined score of 13-2. Araújo opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Martin Ojeda played a perfectly-placed free kick from 35-yards out on the left side to the back post, where Araújo headed home the finish. An own goal by Nashville’s Alex Muyl gave Orlando a 2-0 lead in the 41st. Enrique capped the scoring in the 80th minute when he bounced a shot from the right side of the area off the crossbar and into the net. Nashville has lost five games in a row.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.