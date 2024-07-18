César Araújo and Ramiro Enrique each score as Orlando City beats Nashville 3-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — César Araújo and Ramiro Enrique each scored a goal, Pedro Gallese recorded his fifth shutout of the season and Orlando City beat Nashville SC 3-0. Orlando (9-9-6) has won four consecutive games by a combined score of 13-2. Araújo opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Martin Ojeda played a perfectly-placed free kick from 35-yards out on the left side to the back post, where Araújo headed home the finish. An own goal by Nashville’s Alex Muyl gave Orlando a 2-0 lead in the 41st. Enrique capped the scoring in the 80th minute when he bounced a shot from the right side of the area off the crossbar and into the net. Nashville has lost five games in a row.

