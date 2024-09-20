Cerundolo beats Ruud to give Team World early lead at Laver Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Francisco Cerundolo got Team World off to a winning start at the Laver Cup with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Team Europe’s Casper Ruud. The Argentinian overcame five double faults to earn one point for his team at the indoor hard-court men’s tournament with a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup. Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was playing Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia later, to be followed by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo. The doubles match will feature Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev taking on Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz.

