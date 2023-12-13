Central Mo. QB Zach Zebrowski, 5 from Colorado School of Mines lead AP Division II All-America team

Central Missouri quarterback Zach Zebrowski, who passed for 5,157 yards, and five players from the Colorado School of Mines were selected to The Associated Press Division II All-America team. Southern Nazarene quarterback Gage Porter also made the first-team as an all-purpose player after leading the nation in rushing with 1,987 yards. Colorado School of Mines is the top-seed in D-II playoffs and will play Harding in the national championship game Saturday in McKinney, Texas. The Orediggers led all teams with five All-Americans: offensive lineman Levi Johnson, receiver Max McLeod, linebacker Nolan Reeve, defensive back Jackson Zimmermann and punter Blake Doud.

