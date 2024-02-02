Central Michigan’s women’s team forfeiting game at Kent State due to lack of available players

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Mid-American Conference says Central Michigan’s women’s team must forfeit its game at Kent State on Saturday because it “doesn’t have enough available student-athletes.” The game will not be rescheduled. Per conference rules, Kent State will be awarded a win, and Central Michigan gets a loss in the conference standings. The overall records will not be affected, per NCAA policy. The MAC did not provide any specific reasons why Central Michigan’s team is low on players. The Chippewas had only seven active players for Wednesday night’s game against Miami (Ohio) and finished six when sophomore guard Taylor Anderson injured her foot.

