Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan State

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan is investigating whether Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on its sideline scoping out Michigan State during the Chippewas’ season opener in September. Photos circulating on the internet suggest that Stalions was on the sideline during the game. Stalions has since been suspended by Michigan amid an NCAA investigation into whether the Wolverines broke scouting rules. CMU athletic director Amy Folan says the school is checking into the photos.

