Central Michigan ends 5-game losing streak, beats rival Western Michigan 16-14

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — B.J. Harris ran for a touchdown and Tristan Mattson kicked three field goals and Central Michigan defeated rival Western Michigan 16-14. The Chippewas ended a five-game losing streak this season. Central Michigan held the Broncos to 10 first downs, 2-of-12 success on third downs and 184 yards while controlling the ball for over 36 minutes. Fourth-string quarterback Jadyn Glasser hit Solomon Davis for 55 yards to set up a 6-yard scoring run by Harris for a 7-0 in the first quarter. Central Michigan started the second half with the ball but in his second start Glaser was picked by Tate Hallock, who went 78 yards for a touchdown. Glaser responded with a 17-play drive that chewed up more than 10 minutes and ended with a 30-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

