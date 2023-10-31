Central Michigan coach says Michigan suspended staffer, suspected sign-stealer wasn’t on pass list

By The Associated Press
Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, center right, watches against East Carolina as analytics assistant Connor Stalions, center left, looks on during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 2, 2023. Stalions was suspended by the university last week and is at the center of a sign-stealing scheme that is being investigated by the NCAA. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain says suspended Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions’ name wasn’t on his team’s pass list to have sideline access and scout Michigan State during a season-opening game in September. Photos circulating on the internet suggest Stalions was on the Chippewas’ sideline during the Sept. 1 game. The Wolverines played and beat rival Michigan State 49-0 last month. McElwain said Tuesday that Central Michigan is aware of the photo with “the sign-stealer guy” and is investigating.

