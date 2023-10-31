Central Michigan coach says Michigan suspended staffer, suspected sign-stealer wasn’t on pass list

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain says suspended Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions’ name wasn’t on his team’s pass list to have sideline access and scout Michigan State during a season-opening game in September. Photos circulating on the internet suggest Stalions was on the Chippewas’ sideline during the Sept. 1 game. The Wolverines played and beat rival Michigan State 49-0 last month. McElwain said Tuesday that Central Michigan is aware of the photo with “the sign-stealer guy” and is investigating.

