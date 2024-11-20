Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain to retire at the end of this season

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain will retire following this season, his sixth year with the Mid-American Conference program. The former Florida and Colorado State coach made the announcement Wednesday with a 33-35 record with the Chippewas. He was a coach of the year in three conferences and has a career record of 77-63. After leading Central Michigan in its season finale Nov. 30 at Northern Illinois, McElwain will become a special assistant to the athletic director.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.