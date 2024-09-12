Central-leading Guardians place starter Alex Cobb on 15-day injured list with middle finger blister

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians starter Alex Cobb was placed on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his middle finger, an injury that could impact Cleveland’s postseason pitching plans. Cobb, who has helped stabilize the team’s rotation since being acquired in a July trade from San Francisco, recently developed the blister. He was also sidelined with a broken nail on his index finger. The team made the move before opening a four-game series against Tampa Bay. The 36-year-old Cobb is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in three starts for the AL Central-leading Guardians. Cobb recently carried a perfect game into the sixth inning against Pittsburgh.

