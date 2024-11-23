Central Connecticut’s defense makes 7 interceptions to earn NEC’s bid to FCS playoffs

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Elijah Howard ran for 110 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns and Central Connecticut beat Duquesne 21-14 to claim the Northeast Conference’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. Howard provided the game-winning score running it in from the 6, then threw the 2-point conversion to quarterback Brady Olson to make it 21-14 with 13:44 left in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils’ defense sealed the game when it stymied the Dukes on their final three possessions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.